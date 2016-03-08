AS reveal that the Gunners are interested in Cristian Pavon of Boca Juniors, who made a few appearances in the tournament.

The youngster is also liked by Inter, Juventus and Barcelona, as well as Paris Saint-Germain.



The 22-year-old showed that he can play very well on the wing, and that the North Londoners were watching.

In fact, AS go as far as to say that Arsenal are “in love” with Pavon, and that Unai Emery sees him as being part of the Gunners’ future.

The youngster has a release clause in his deal, one worth €30 million. He is contracted with the Xeneizes until 2022.

Reports at the beginning of the World Cup indicated that Lionel Messi wanted Pavon to join Barcelona.



, who have admired the young Albiceleste star’s creativity - he has made 17 assists this season for Boca, scoring seven times.