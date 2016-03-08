Arsenal join Tottenham in race for Barcelona outcast
04 July at 15:35Premier League giants Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona's Tottenham target Andre Gomes.
The 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder has failed to settle in at Barcelona ever since he arrived at the Nou Camp from Valencia for a fee of 55 million euros. He made 16 appearances in the La Liga last season and failed to impress.
English outlet the Independent report that Arsenal have joined Tottenham in the race for Andre Gomes, who is seen by Unai Emery as the man to bolter the Gunners midfield.
The Catalans want a fee of 35 million euros to part ways with Gomes.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
