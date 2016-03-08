Arsenal look to sign AC Milan full-back, with Kolasinac injured
06 August at 11:15Premier League giants Arsenal could reportedly make a move to sign AC Milan full-back Ricardo Rodriguez this summer, with Sead Kolasinac out injured.
Rodriguez joined Milan from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg last summer for a fee of 15 million euros. He made 47 appearances in all competitions for the rossoneri last season, scoring four times.
The Daily Mail state that Arsenal could make a move to sign the Swiss full-back this summer after their left-back Sead Kolasinac sustained a knee injury about two days ago and is out of action for the next 2-3 months.
Arsenal would have to hurry up if they want to sign Rodriguez, with the English transfer window closing on the 9th of August. Rodriguez has previously been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who too are interested in signing him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments