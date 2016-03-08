Exclusive: Bayern Munich eye AC Milan defender
01 June at 15:10Bayern Munich are interested in signing AC Milan’s full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The Swiss defender is not ‘untouchable’ at AC Milan and also the possible Europa League ban could have quite an impact on the future of some rossoneri stars.
With only four goals and two assists in 47 appearances, Ricardo Rodriguez failed to live up to expectations this season and Gattuso would not stand against his exit. Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation because the Bavarians’ director of football Hasan Salihamidzic knows Ricardo Rodriguez very well having played with him at Wolfsburg.
New Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has also asked information about Ricardo Rodriguez to his compatriot Ivan Perisic.
Borussia Dortmund are also in race to sign Ricardo Rodriguez and AC Milan may receive the first official offers in the coming days.
Rodriguez is not the only AC Milan defender to be linked with leaving the club in the summer as Alessio Romagnoli has also being monitored by Juve and Real Madrid.
MORE AC MILAN NEWS HERE
Go to comments