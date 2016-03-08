Arsenal on alert as AC Milan prepare offer to sign Porto ace for free

05 February at 22:25
The winter market window closed last week but AC Milan are already thinking about next June. Indeed, Leonardo, Maldini and Gazidis are working to plan a summer that, in the hopes of the club, will have to lead to the return to the Champions League.

For this reason, in January more than 70 million euros were spent to give to Rino Gattuso Paquetá and Piatek, the two pieces that were missing in the race for the Champions.

NO WINGERS - The Rossoneri coach wanted a third gift, another winger. Leonardo has tried to sign with Carrasco, Saint-Maximin and Groeneveld but there were not the right economic conditions to close the deals.

However, the desired winger will arrive next summer and, among the many names already followed, in the last hours a new one has been added: Yacine Brahimi.

BRAHIMI OPPORTUNITY - His contract with Porto will expire in June, therefore Brahimi would represent an opportunity on an economic level and would guarantee to AC Milan the experience gained during the last years since he’s always played at high levels in the Champions with the Dragoes.

In these days, his agents are proposing him to several European clubs and, in addition to Inter, they have also done it with AC Milan. No decision has been taken for the moment, there is no rush, but ongoing reflections. The only thing that doesn’t convince the Rossoneri, especially Gadzidis, is the age of the player since Brahimi is about to turn 29 years old and AC Milan are trying to build a young team.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.