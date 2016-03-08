Arsenal on alert as AC Milan prepare offer to sign Porto ace for free
05 February at 22:25The winter market window closed last week but AC Milan are already thinking about next June. Indeed, Leonardo, Maldini and Gazidis are working to plan a summer that, in the hopes of the club, will have to lead to the return to the Champions League.
For this reason, in January more than 70 million euros were spent to give to Rino Gattuso Paquetá and Piatek, the two pieces that were missing in the race for the Champions.
NO WINGERS - The Rossoneri coach wanted a third gift, another winger. Leonardo has tried to sign with Carrasco, Saint-Maximin and Groeneveld but there were not the right economic conditions to close the deals.
However, the desired winger will arrive next summer and, among the many names already followed, in the last hours a new one has been added: Yacine Brahimi.
BRAHIMI OPPORTUNITY - His contract with Porto will expire in June, therefore Brahimi would represent an opportunity on an economic level and would guarantee to AC Milan the experience gained during the last years since he’s always played at high levels in the Champions with the Dragoes.
In these days, his agents are proposing him to several European clubs and, in addition to Inter, they have also done it with AC Milan. No decision has been taken for the moment, there is no rush, but ongoing reflections. The only thing that doesn’t convince the Rossoneri, especially Gadzidis, is the age of the player since Brahimi is about to turn 29 years old and AC Milan are trying to build a young team.
Go to comments