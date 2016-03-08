Arsenal send scouts to Sampdoria-Lazio: the player observed
28 April at 13:20Arsenal will have to deal with the departure of Aaron Ramsey next summer, with the Welshman moving to Juventus on a free transfer after his contract at the Emirates Stadium expires in June.
The Gunners are already in the hunt for a midfield replacement and have identified one of the possible substitutes. This would be Sampdoria's Dennis Praet, followed by the English club for some time and monitored by Arsenal even before his move to Sampdoria.
Further confirmation of this is the fact that today Arsenal scouts are expected at the Ferraris to watch Sampdoria-Lazio.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, emissaries from the English club will arrive in Genoa to observe the Belgian live, with the aim of drawing up a report to be delivered to Unai Emery. The analysis will also be used to assess the value of an investment of over 20 million and then eventually try to strike up a negotiation in the summer.
