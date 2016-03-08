Arsenal star set for exit: Chelsea and Man U challenge Serie A trio
27 September at 11:45Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the Emirates in the summer, The Daily Mirror reports.
Ramsey, 27, will see his contract expire at the end of the season and, at the moment, there is no offer on the table to extend the player’s stay in North London.
Cacliomercato.com exclusively reported earlier this week that the Welshman has been offered to Juventus who, however, have yet to make a decision on the signing of the talented midfielder.
AC Milan and Lazio have also been tracking Ramsey as both Serie A giants need midfield reinforcement either in January or at the end of the season when the player will be free to join any club for nothing.
According to the Mirror, however, these three Serie A clubs will face challenge from Manchester United and Chelsea as both Premier League giants are closely monitoring the situation of the Arsenal star who, just like Jack Wilshere last summer, seems destined to leave the Gunners once his contract in North London expires.
