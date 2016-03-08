Arsenal unhappy with Napoli’s loan plus redemption offer for Torreira
20 December at 11:30English Premier League outfit Arsenal are unhappy with the offer of Italian Serie A giants Napoli for want-away midfielder Lucas Torreira, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
There have been reports of the Naples-based club’s interest in Torreira as they were looking to bring the former Pescara midfielder on an 18-month loan for the sum of €3 million with an option to make the deal permanent by paying another €27 million.
As per the latest report, Arsenal are unhappy with the offer but they are waiting to hear from the player who is currently evaluating what kind of role he is going to play for the Italian club.
The 23-year-old has been with the Gunners since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Sampdoria for a reported transfer fee of €28.65 million.
