AS Monaco interested in signing Napoli’s Mertens in summer
24 January at 15:00French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco are interested in signing Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens in the summer of 2020, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and it is believed that he will not going to be extending his stay at his current club.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Monaco have shown their interest in signing Mertens in the summer as a free-agent and has already offered him two-year contract worth of €5 million salary per season.
The 32-year-old has been at Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of €9.5 million.
Since then, Mertens has represented his current club in 304 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 118 times and also provided 71 assists.
