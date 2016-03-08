AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan greeted by Inter Milan fans: Video
25 June at 09:20AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has arrived at the Melià hotel on June 24, Sunday ahead of his impending move to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.
Radja Nainggolan was allowed to leave the Italian capital club and will now join the Nerazzurri. Inter Milan coach Lucas Spalletti has already admitted that it is an important signal that the Belgium international midfielder has decided to choose Inter Milan.
Inter Milan fans were outside the Melia hotel to greet Radja Nainggolan and the midfielder remains hopeful that there will be more fans to greet him when he takes the pitch.
When asked by a colleague, did you see how many happy fans of your arrival? Radja Nainggolan replied: "Yes, I hope they are even more when I get on the pitch."
There were several videos and images of Radja Nainggolan arriving at the Melia hotel over the weekend, that was captured by Calciomercato.com.
