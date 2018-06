Former Juventus star Asamoah has talked to Citi FM to reveal why he will be leaving Juve to join Inter: “There are many transfer rumours and I’ve already explained why I am leaving Juve ( read here ). I will announce my next club very soon, I’ve spent some amazing seasons in Turin and I am glad to have so many trophies every year. Juventus are an amazing club and I am grateful to have been part of the club during the last few years.”