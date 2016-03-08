Atalanta, favourable odds of finishing second in Champions League group

30 August at 16:30
Atalanta’s historic Champions League debut is scheduled for September 18th in Croatia. Here, the side will play their first ever Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb, a historic step for the Bergamo club. According to betting company SNAI via Calciomercato.com, Gian Piero Gasperini and his men have favourable odds against the Croatian side, favoured at 2:1 odds of a win, 3.40:1 for a draw and 3.65:1 for a loss against Nenad Bjelica’s team. Not only that, but the Bergamaschi’s odds of qualifying for the second round are also favourable.
 
Whilst topping the group seems unlikely due to English champions Manchester City, Agipronews via Calciomercato.com reports that Atalanta are most likely to achieve a second placed finish in the group at 1.72:1 odds, ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk (2:1) and Dinamo Zagreb (7.5:1), both of whom are more experienced in this competition than la Dea. Reaching the second round would make this season even more memorable for fans of the club.
 
