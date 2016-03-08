Atalanta, Gasperini has won the Panchina d’oro award
03 February at 14:40Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini won the Panchina d’oro, or Golden Bench, award today, due to his successes with the club last season, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 62-year-old Italian coach guided the Bergamo based club to the third place in the league table, tied on points with fourth place Inter. This qualified Atalanta for the prestigious Champions League, the first time that the Nerazzurri had ever qualified for the competition. Since then, Gasperini has continued his strong work with the club, guiding them out of the Champions League group stages to face Valencia in the Round of 16 later this month.
Gasperini was one of the favourites for the award, with other nominees being Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian has been in charge of Atalanta since June of 2016 and in that time has won 84 out of the 169 games he’s overseen.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments