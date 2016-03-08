Atalanta, Gasperini: 'We have nothing to lose against Manchester City'
17 October at 19:45Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to fans at the Orio Centre in Bergamo via Calciomercato.com today, discussing their upcoming games against Lazio and Manchester City.
“We've got a series of tough games ahead of us. We will play City twice, then in the league we'll play against teams like Lazio, Samp, Napoli... it will be a difficult cycle but it's with strong teams like them that we'll have to get results. We're not dreaming, it's all true. We've been having great results for years, all this enthusiasm that surrounds us and improves us... for us it's the best thing. Then we have strong guys: kids, the team of the heart does not change eh. What worries me most in the Champions League is Tuesday's game, City may well win the Champions League this year but playing against the strongest side is nice, we have nothing to lose.”
The Bergamo based side are currently bottom of their Champions League group after losing tough games against Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk and Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.
However, their performances domestically have been a lot stronger, seeing them sit 3rd in the league after seven games, behind only Juventus and Inter.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments