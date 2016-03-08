Atalanta, Kulusevski's agent: 'We wanted to move to a club with more chances to play'
09 October at 10:45Parma midfielder Dejan Kulusevski's agent, Stefano Sem, spoke to Italian media outlet ParmaLive via Calciomercato.com yesterday to discuss his client’s choice to leave Atalanta to join Parma.
“This summer we had two goals: to play as much as possible, around 30 games, and go to play the European Championship at the end of the season with the Swedish national team, or at least to finish the year trying to be part of the squad.”
The agent then revealed that many clubs attempted to sign the 19-year-old Swede before Parma finally won his signature.
“There were offers from many clubs, because Dejan has been in Italy for four years and he's been doing well; last year he made three appearances at a club that finished third in the league. Atalanta had given assurances that they would play him a little more, but our idea was to go and play where there could be more space. Parma was a good middle ground between our ideas and Atalanta's needs, which was then linked to Cornelius' negotiations.”
Kulusevski is a product of Atalanta’s youth academy, having joined the club in 2016 at the age of 16 after leaving his boyhood club of Brommapojkarna in Sweden. The player scored his first goal in Serie A in the club’s 3-2 win against Torino at the end of last month.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments