Atalanta, Malinovskyi’s agent: 'Napoli were interested in him'
28 October at 15:30Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi’s agent Sergiy Serebrennikov spoke to Italian radio station CalcioNapoli24 Live via Calciomercato.com to discuss 26-year-old Ukrainian and Napoli’s interest in him.
"Great challenge between Napoli and Atalanta, my client will be happy to take to the pitch. Will he play? I don't know. Happy with the choice we made, Atalanta are a great club for their corporate structure. Napoli were interested but never finalised the deal, instead Atalanta have made a major investment. Beyond what we saw with Genk, Napoli are doing well: all teams have ups and downs, the Azzurri can pass to the next round in the Champions League. Yarmolenko? The interest was there but never a move by the Italian club. Needless to say, when a player does well with a team like Atalanta, there are requests for information from other clubs. Now there's little or nothing. I'm not going to watch the game at San Paolo; I'll be watching the game on TV.”
Malinovskyi joined Atalanta this summer in a deal worth around €14 million from Belgium side Genk. Contracted until 2024, the player has looked strong already for the Bergamo based club, including scoring from the penalty spot in their 5-1 defeat to Premier League side Manchester City in the Champions League last week.
Apollo Heyes
