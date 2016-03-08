Atalanta, Malinovskyi’s agent: 'Napoli were interested in him'

28 October at 15:30
Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi’s agent Sergiy Serebrennikov spoke to Italian radio station CalcioNapoli24 Live via Calciomercato.com to discuss 26-year-old Ukrainian and Napoli’s interest in him.
 
"Great challenge between Napoli and Atalanta, my client will be happy to take to the pitch. Will he play? I don't know. Happy with the choice we made, Atalanta are a great club for their corporate structure. Napoli were interested but never finalised the deal, instead Atalanta have made a major investment. Beyond what we saw with Genk, Napoli are doing well: all teams have ups and downs, the Azzurri can pass to the next round in the Champions League. Yarmolenko? The interest was there but never a move by the Italian club. Needless to say, when a player does well with a team like Atalanta, there are requests for information from other clubs. Now there's little or nothing. I'm not going to watch the game at San Paolo; I'll be watching the game on TV.”
 
Malinovskyi joined Atalanta this summer in a deal worth around €14 million from Belgium side Genk. Contracted until 2024, the player has looked strong already for the Bergamo based club, including scoring from the penalty spot in their 5-1 defeat to Premier League side Manchester City in the Champions League last week.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.