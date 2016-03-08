Atalanta, Papu Gomez: 'I don't know if I will retire here...'
30 October at 12:45Atalanta hero Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez spoke to international media outlet ESPN via Calciomercato.com yesterday, discussing his love for the Bergamo based club and touching on one of his former coaches, Diego Simeone.
"I've been here for five years and for three I've been captain of the Dea. The team and the squad have grown a lot. I don't know if I will retire here, but I hardly see myself anywhere else. I will certainly continue to live here at the end of my career.”
He also discussed his coach at Catania, Diego Simeone, who is now the long-time coach of Spanish side Atletico Madrid.
"I owe him a lot, he taught me a lot. I was playing on the wing, but I was very slow to get back in. I complained to him because I was tired of coming back to defend but he was right. Only on one point did he make a mistake: he said that I could only play in that position. I've shown that that's not the case.”
Papu Gomez has made 202 appearances for the Bergamo based club since his arrival in 2014, scoring 50 goals and providing 53 assists in that time.
Apollo Heyes
