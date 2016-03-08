Atalanta, Percassi warns West Ham and Napoli about Zapata's future
15 June at 11:00Atalanta President Antonio Percassi spoke to media after Atalanta Primavera 1-0 win against Inter last night. Reporters of Calciomercato.com did also attend the game and asked some questions to Percassi about the transfer strategies of La Dea: "We want to confirm the best players. They are all very good and it's hard to say who will stay and who will go. If there will be offers that we can't refuse we'll have to look for replacements. We hope to do well, we want to sign 4-5 reinforcements. The Champions League is a big motivation. Petagna? He is a good player, I wish him a bright future".
ZAPATA - The Colombian striker, a transfer target of West Ham and Napoli is also one of the hottest names of the summer: "For now he is untouchable", Percassi said.
