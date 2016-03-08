Atalanta, Percassi warns West Ham and Napoli about Zapata's future

15 June at 11:00
Atalanta President Antonio Percassi spoke to media after Atalanta Primavera 1-0 win against Inter last night. Reporters of Calciomercato.com did also attend the game and asked some questions to Percassi about the transfer strategies of La Dea: "We want to confirm the best players. They are all very good and it's hard to say who will stay and who will go. If there will be offers that we can't refuse we'll have to look for replacements. We hope to do well, we want to sign 4-5 reinforcements. The Champions League is a big motivation. Petagna? He is a good player, I wish him a bright future".

ZAPATA - The Colombian striker, a transfer target of West Ham and Napoli is also one of the hottest names of the summer: "For now he is untouchable", Percassi said.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.