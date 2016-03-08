Atalanta President: 'Beating Juventus was an unbelievable feat, they're the favorites for the Champions League'
02 February at 10:55Atalanta President Antonio Percassi believes that beating the bianconeri have an unbelievable thing, but Juve are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League.
Atalanta knocked Juve out of the Coppa Italia in mid-week and it was a big 3-0 margin that no one expected. Duvan Zapata got two goals,as Timothy Castagne grabbed a goal of his own.
Percassi was giving an interview to Gazzetta dello Sport recently and he talked about the win, calling it unbelievable for the club.
He said: "I'm still happily shocked. Beating Juve is something extraordinary, unexpected, almost unbelievable. I went down to the locker room and I found the lights off, waiting for me and in a moment I found myself soaked.
"Then I went through the usual sleepless night , I thought and thought the game. at home they are banned three words: Europe, Champions and now also Coppa Italia.
"But I see them winning the Champions League this year."
