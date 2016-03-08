Atalanta President blasts flawed use of VAR
01 October at 14:25A day after a controversial loss against Fiorentina in Serie A, Atalanta President Antonio Percassi spoke to calciomercato.com about the match as well as the use of the Video Assistant Referee technology in Italy.
"Let's leave the episode without VAR, now we have to prepare ourselves for the next game. It is incredible what happened, but we commented enough yesterday," he said.
"It was a great match and we did not deserve it to end like this. We put Fiorentina in difficulty. There are new players at Atalanta who have not integrated yet, the coach is working on it, while we prepare for Sampdoria. It will be an important match.
"The standings? We must be careful. As I have always said, our main goal is to remain in Serie A. I liked yesterday's formation, we only missed the goals. In football, you need to score, but the team is doing well. On Sunday it will be a real battle at the highest level against Sampdoria.
"VAR? If it is not used better, we need to stop using it. This year we are not in line with the sufficient use made in the last months," Percassi concluded.
