Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has revealed that Bryan Cristante is likely to leave this summer.The Italian midfielder has drawn links with multiple top Serie A sides this summer and that is exactly what his impressive showings with the Bergamo based side deserve, following a move from Benfica.In an interview that Percassi gave to Sky Sports , he revealed that Cristante is likely to leave this summer. The quotes come days after he had said the same thing about the Italian leaving for RomaPercassi said: "Is Cristante leaving? Probably ".Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)