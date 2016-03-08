Atalanta president confirms Cristante's probability of departure
03 June at 13:15Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has revealed that Bryan Cristante is likely to leave this summer.
The Italian midfielder has drawn links with multiple top Serie A sides this summer and that is exactly what his impressive showings with the Bergamo based side deserve, following a move from Benfica.
In an interview that Percassi gave to Sky Sports, he revealed that Cristante is likely to leave this summer. The quotes come days after he had said the same thing about the Italian leaving for Roma
Percassi said: "Is Cristante leaving? Probably ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
