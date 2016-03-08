Atalanta's offer for Trincao: the background

Instead, as learned by Calciomercato.com , the last official offer that the Portuguese side received from Serie A was that of Atalanta, who presented their bid yesterday.

The offer was a €1m paid loan with a buy-out option set at €10m, which would have become an obligation to buy had certain conditions been met during the course of the ongoing season. In addition to this, there was also a low future sale percentage included, we have learned.

However, Braga didn't even want to consider the offer, rejecting it immediately. Furthermore, they removed the player from the market as they want to do well this season. They believe that his value could increase within the year, as stated in our report.

​Atalanta tried for Francisco Trincao until the end. The 19-year-old striker of Braga was closely followed by Juventus in January and then by Sampdoria during the summer. However, none of those clubs made an offer.