Atletico Madrid, Trippier: 'I wanted to learn from Simeone'
03 October at 15:30Atlético Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier spoke to British media outlet BT Sport via Calciomercato.com yesterday to discuss his experiences in Spain after leaving Tottenham earlier this summer.
“I was excited when I signed up for Atletico. I always wanted to play abroad to try something different, and the time had come. It was a great opportunity for me to come to Atletico. An incredible club, close fans: I'm happy to be part of this reality.”
The Englishman then discussed his new coach, Diego Simeone, who is known for his defensive discipline.
"World class coach. I wanted to learn from him and play for him. I have to improve in defence and there is no better person to learn from.”
Contracted until 2022, the 29-year-old left England for the first time in his career to join the Spanish side. So far this season he has made seven appearances for the Madrid based side, providing two assists for the club, including against Juventus in the Champions League.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments