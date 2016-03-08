Atletico man pushes for Milan move: meetings held
06 August at 21:35Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa has now made it clear to his club that he wants to leave to join AC Milan, despite interest from Monaco.
Milan are trying really hard to sign Correa and have held multiple meetings for the Argentine in an attempt to sign the player. While an agreement with the Los Rojiblancos is yet to be reached, talks are still ongoing.
Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Correa is now trying to push through a move after the move isn't completely done and talks are yet to resume.
Monaco have offered a fee of 55 million euros but Correa only wants Milan. His agents met with Atletico today to clarify that he wants to join the rossoneri this summer despite a new contract offer from the Colchoneros.
Now it is upto Milan to find an agreement with Atletico, who want a fee totaling upto 50 million euros but Milan are offering a fee upto 48 million euros. The deal is still very much on.
Go to comments