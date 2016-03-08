Atletico man pushes for Milan move: meetings held

06 August at 21:35
Atletico Madrid star Angel Correa has now made it clear to his club that he wants to leave to join AC Milan, despite interest from Monaco.

Milan are trying really hard to sign Correa and have held multiple meetings for the Argentine in an attempt to sign the player. While an agreement with the Los Rojiblancos is yet to be reached, talks are still ongoing.

Our correspondent Fabrizio Romano understands that Correa is now trying to push through a move after the move isn't completely done and talks are yet to resume.

Monaco have offered a fee of 55 million euros but Correa only wants Milan. His agents met with Atletico today to clarify that he wants to join the rossoneri this summer despite a new contract offer from the Colchoneros.

Now it is upto Milan to find an agreement with Atletico, who want a fee totaling upto 50 million euros but Milan are offering a fee upto 48 million euros. The deal is still very much on.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.