We revealed last week that the Bianconeri wanted to sign the Bayern Munich man, but only if Alex Sandro left. Now Tuttosport write that Sandro’s departure - namely a move to Paris Saint-Germain - is far from being a certainty.

​There is a big gap, the Turiense paper claims, between the offer made by the Ligue 1 champions and the Piedmont side’s requests.

But now it appears that Atletico Madrid are joining the race, possibly as a replacement for Sime Vrsaljko, who is liked in Italy.

​Bernat is expected to cost between €10 and 15 million, and is liked for his all-round nature. Juventus are preparing for life without Matteo Darmian, their negotiations with Manchester United not going anywhere so far.

Bernat was brought in when Pep Guardiola arrived, but has found football hard to come by since the Spaniard moved on from the Allianz Arena, playing only 11 times last season for the German champions.

