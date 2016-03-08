Aubameyang on the radar of Inter; Marotta studying the transfer
07 March at 20:00As learned by Calciomercato.com, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the names on Beppe Marotta's list, who is already thinking about the Inter of next season. Between the market, planning and spotting opportunities, the director is constantly working for the Nerazzurri.
Since arriving at the club, he has done things big, and the next blow for Antonio Conte could be the Gabonese striker, who hasn't ruled out the possibility of leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. Therefore, an opening has been spotted.
The situation is delicate. The striker, who grew up in Milan, will be out of contract in 2021 and the renewal is linked to two certain things: a very high salary and qualification to the next Champions League. Currently, the Gunners are eight points from the latter.
A return to Italy for Aubameyang, in short, is a possibility, which could become a reality in the summer.
