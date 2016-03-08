Ausilio: ‘Modric? We are in Madrid for the game…’
10 August at 21:20Inter’s director of football Piero Ausilio has spoken with Sky Sport ahead of Inter’s friendly against Atletico Madrid.
Directors of the Serie A giants have travelled to the Spanish capital where their main midfield target Luka Modric has been training with Real Madrid in the last few days.
The Croatian star has given his green light to join Inter but according to reports in Spain Modric – the best player of the World Cup – could be persuaded to sign a contract extension with Real Madrid.
If Modric sings a new contract with Real Madrid, he will become the second highest earner at the Bernabeu together with Sergio Ramos.
Speaking to Sky Sport a few minutes ago, Ausilio didn’t want to release an update on the negotiations: “We are here for the game”, Ausilio said.
Both Milan clubs will be busy in Madrid tomorrow as the Nerazzurri will face Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano while AC Milan are due to play against Real Madrid in the ‘Trofeo Bernabeu’.
