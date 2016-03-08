Ausilio observes Brescia’s Tonali in Fiorentina stalemate
22 October at 14:50Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan continued their observation of Brescia’s highly-rated midfielder Sandro Tonali.
As per Corriere dello Sport, Inter’s Sporting Director Piero Ausilio was present in the stands during a frustrating 0-0 draw between Brescia and Fiorentina.
The 19-year-old once again put an impressive performance in front of the home fans and was one of the star performer in the match.
Inter are not the only club who are observing Tonali’s development as he has been followed keenly by numbers of clubs in Italy and abroad.
