Authorities to interrogate Lazio star over moves to Belgium and Italy
15 October at 14:15In Belgium, authorities are grappling with a scandal of increasing size which casts doubt over the credibility of the whole system. Corruption, favours of referees as well as money laundering of agents are the topics discussed and addressed.
Even Mateja Kezan, Milinkovic-Savic's agent, had ended up in the media storm. 10 clubs in the country's top division, the Jupiler Pro League, are involved in the scandal, including Genk, Anderlecht, Bruges and Standard Liege.
According to Serbian newspaper Kurir, which also brought the information about Kezman a couple of days ago, Belgian authorities would like to talk with Milinkovic-Savic himself to shed light on his transfer to Genk as well as his move to Lazio.
Kezman is still untraceable and the authorities would like to ask the player for clarification to try and trap the former striker who takes cares of the rights of the young midfield prodigy, whose transfer from Serbia is reportedly under investigation.
