Background on Rebic: Discount to AC Milan but not Inter
06 September at 10:15Ante Rebic was Milan's last-minute purchase. After failing to land Angle Correa, the Rossoneri turned to the Croatian winger in the last days of the transfer market. This morning, Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo revealed an interesting backstory on the deal.
In the early stages of the mercato, Inter approached Eintracht Frankfurt to discuss the player, who had a very successful World Cup with Croatia last summer. However, the German side asked the Nerazzurri for €40m, which resulted in the San Siro side to look elsewhere.
Then, in the last days of the window, Milan started contacts with the player's agent, Fali Ramadani, who along with Boban was able to lower the request of Frankfurt. A deal was struck on a two-year loan worth €5m, with a buy-out clause at €25m.
Furthermore, the Rossoneri were able to offload Andre Silva in the process, which was a success in itself, having failed to sell the Portuguese striker for the entire summer.
Go to comments