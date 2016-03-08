Background on Rebic: Discount to AC Milan but not Inter

In the early stages of the mercato, Inter approached Eintracht Frankfurt to discuss the player, who had a very successful World Cup with Croatia last summer. However, the German side asked the Nerazzurri for €40m, which resulted in the San Siro side to look elsewhere.

Then, in the last days of the window, Milan started contacts with the player's agent, Fali Ramadani, who along with Boban was able to lower the request of Frankfurt. A deal was struck on a two-year loan worth €5m, with a buy-out clause at €25m.

Furthermore, the Rossoneri were able to offload Andre Silva in the process, which was a success in itself, having failed to sell the Portuguese striker for the entire summer.