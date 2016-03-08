Bad news Arsenal: Inter Milan set to play the 'hard punch' with sale of Perisic
27 January at 13:55Arsenal target Ivan Perisic could be at the receiving end of a hard-punch at the hands of Inter, who are now doing everything they can to take a deal in their favor.
The Gunners have made an offer to sign the Croatian, who has endured a troubled season at the nerazzurri so far. He did play a big role in taking the Croatian national team to the finals of the FIFA World Cup, scoring in the semi-final as well as in the final.
A report from Calciomercato states that Inter are looking to go hard on the case of the winger. They want to sell him for as much as they can.
Arsenal want the player on an initial loan-deal, but Inter and Beppe Marotta want a permanent sale for 40 million euros, whereas Arsenal want to sign him on a permanent basis in the summer for a 35 million euros fee.
It is known that Perisic wants a move from the nerazzurri this month and the club want to get rid of him. Inter are now intent on not using the player too much because of his physical condition and tiredness.
