



Reports emerged last night that the 25-year-old had Paul Pogba isn’t going to be allowed to leave Manchester United despite an increasingly fraught relationship with Jose Mourinho, the Sun confirm.Reports emerged last night that the 25-year-old had reached an agreement over a deal with Barcelona , bringing the Catalans right back into the race.

The Frenchman has sent a number of messages in recent times to the Special One, including claiming that he can’t play at his best “when not happy” after a strong showing in a 2-1 win over Leicester City.

Though Mourinho made him captain for that game, the relationship has hardly mended, and talk connecting Pogba with Barça hasn’t gone away.

Still, the Wapping tabloid claims that the Red Devils won’t budge, despite the fact that their €105 million investment has so far not showcased any tangible progress.

The Frenchman was even linked to a return to Juventus, but it’s Barcelona who are the most interested party, and have money left over from the Neymar sale to spend on someone who could anchor the midfield and bring the average age down, too.