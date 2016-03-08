Bad news for Inter as Juve eye January move for Barca’s Rakitic
08 November at 13:40Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a move for Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window, as per Mundo Deportivo cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI following the arrival of young Frankie De Jong from Dutch club Ajax in the summer.
As per the latest report, Juve—who tried to sign Rakitic in the summer as well—are once again interested in bringing the midfielder to Turin in the mid-season transfer window and for that purpose have already established contact with Barca’s hierarchy.
The news will be a disastrous one for Juve’s league rivals Inter Milan where manager Antonio Conte is eager to sign Rakitic’s teammate Arturo Vidal in January.
However, it is believed that Barca are not looking to sell two midfielders in the upcoming transfer window.
