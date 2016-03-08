It appears that Gareth Bale wants to stay and prove himself at Real Madrid, ESPN sources claim.

Expert Mark Ogden writes that the Welsh international does like the idea of moving back to the Premier League - where Manchester United and Tottenham are the most likely ports of call - but that he wants to see what life will be after Zinedine Zidane first, and try to establish himself.

The former Lilywhite found life hard over the last two years, as injuries and lack of form saw him excluded from the second Champions League final Real won (4-1 against Juventus in Cardiff), and played less and less this season as Marco Asensio and Isco have dominated time on the pitch.

Nevertheless the 28-year-old managed a reasonable 21 goals for the Merengues, not a bad return for someone still troubled by injuries.

Bale is hoping that new Coach Julen Lopetegui, who was unveiled on Thursday, would give him more of a chance to establish himself.

Bale scored an amazing overhead kick to give the Merengues the edge against Liverpool in the recent Champions League final.