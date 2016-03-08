Barcelona have a Plan B in order to bolster their attack, Don Balon report today.

Long since linked to Antoine Griezmann, the Catalan side could recruit Mo Salah instead!

Barcelona would have been able to sign Antoine Griezmann for €100 million, but it appears that the situation is more complicated than it first appeared. The Frenchman said that he would reveal his future club before the beginning of the competition, but was noncommittal in a press conference yesterday.

“Today, however, is not the right day to announce my decision. I did it, I know what I will do but today is not the right day to make an announcement.”

Now that the Colchoneros have signed Thomas Lemar, it looks like they have the ambition to match Griezmann’s, and he could stay.

Salah was recently linked to the Catalan side, but is seen as being the successor to the BBC combination at Real Madrid.

Barça are ready to offer €100m plus Casper Cilessen.

The Egyptian is himself trying to beat the clock in order to make Egypt’s opening World Cup game this week.