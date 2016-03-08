Badelj set for Fiorentina return: the details
04 August at 14:55Serie A side Fiorentina are now set to re-sign their former midfielder Milan Badelj from Lazio.
Vincenzo Montella's possession oriented style at Fiorentina during his previous stint at the club saw Badelj be an important player for the La Viola. He joined Lazio on a free transfer last summer, playing a bit-part role in the biancocelesti season.
We understand that Fiorentina are signing the Croatian on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for around 10 million euros and the La Viola are willing to give the player a salary of 2 million euros a season too.
The deal could yet change because Fiorentina could insert Giovanni Simeone into the deal as Montella feels that the Argentine will not fit into his system next season.
The other names that Fiorentina are looking at include Genk midfielder Sander Berge and Nantes player Valentin Rongier. This also leads to an interest in Diego Demme- all of whom can improve the current midfield.
