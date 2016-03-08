Bakayoko makes surprising claim on Chelsea, reveals why he joined AC Milan
17 August at 16:40Tiémoué Bakayoko has joined AC Milan from the English Premier League club, Chelsea and the midfielder of France has explained that playing under Antonio Conte last season has helped him learn a lot.
The former midfielder of AS Monaco believes having played under the former manager of Juventus, it should be easy for him to adjust and adapt to the league in Italy.
"Italian football? This season I worked and learned a lot with Conte, it's easier for me to adapt to the Italian league now,” Tiémoué Bakayoko said when he was unveiled at the press conference.
On the Premier League, he said: "I am happy with my experience in the Premier, and I have played important matches and I have known characteristics of a championship that will help me in the future.There are many things I have learned, it is not all in the most positive way to do well here.”
Go to comments