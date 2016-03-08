Bakayoko reveals he is 'in love' with Piatek and reaffirms desire to stay at AC Milan
19 February at 10:45Tiemoue Bakayoko spoke in an interview with RMC Sport France about his time at AC Milan and various other matters.
"The start of the season was not easy because of the language but today it is much better both on the field and private life and I am very happy with what I am experiencing," he said.
"I would like to get to the top four in the standings and receive a surprise, that is, the call-up for the French national team. My future? I cannot answer today, we will wait until the end of the season. I have a contract with Chelsea but I am very, very happy at Milan.
"Those who say that Milan is no longer a big club are wrong. I do not need to talk about the historical successes of the club, everyone knows them. When I arrived I saw all the photos and trophies, it is really impressive. It is sad that the club is not participating in the current Champions League edition, I hope that this year we will be able to return.
"Piatek? Often they ask me what I think of him, in the football way I'm completely in love with him. The Europa League? We wanted to make a good impression, it is a pity that we got eliminated, it is difficult to watch the others play," Bakayoko concluded.
Go to comments