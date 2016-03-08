Bakayoko reveals which Roma player he would 'remove' ahead of Serie A clash
01 February at 14:00Tiemoue Bakayoko spoke in a long interview to Corriere dello Sport. In its first part, which we published earlier, he spoke about his experience at AC Milan and relationship with coach Gattuso. In its second part, the Frenchman also addressed Milan's upcoming Serie A matchup against Roma.
"Being a direct match, it will certainly be important for the standings. They are fifth and we have to win to break away. It would be even better if we win all of them from here to the end," he said.
"Who would I take from their team? Dzeko because he is one of the best strikers in the world. Their 1-7 loss against Fiorentina? It's not my problem (laughs). They will certainly be very angry but this is football," Bakayoko added.
After a difficult start to the season, Bakayoko has become one of the pillars of Gattuso's team and is almost untouchable, starting in every game since the end of October (except for one due to suspension).
Go to comments