Baldini offers Chelsea boss Sarri Roma job

Former Tottenham director Franco Baldini has had dinner in London withto offer him the Roma job from next season, La Repubblica reports. The Italian tactician is struggling to settle in well in South West London and failing to qualify for the Champions League could cost him the job at the end of the season.According to several sources, Sarri's Chelsea job could be at risk also if he loses the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City next week.Eusebio Di Francesco's future at Roma is strictly linked with the future of Monchi who is being linked with leaving the Giallorossi with Arsenal and Manchester United interested in welcoming his services.Roma President Pallotta wanted to sack Di Francesco after the Coppa Italia 7-1 defeat against Fiorentina and apparently, the Giallorossi are already planning the next campaign with a different manager. Will it be Sarri?