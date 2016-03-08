Bale offered to Inter by Real Madrid: the details
22 July at 13:40Following the words of Zidane and Bale's agent, the Welshman is set to leave Real Madrid this summer, as he isn't in the plans of the Bernabeu side. According to today's edition of Mundo Deportivo, his destiny could be linked to Neymar.
The Brazilian has been wanting to leave PSG for quite some time now and Pini Zahavi, the famous Israeli intermediary, has been given the mandate to find a solution for his future. Neymar's dream is to return to Barcelona, but his name was also offered to Real Madrid. The latter, through Zahavi, have offered €90m plus Bale.
The most viable alternative, at the moment, seems to be China. As added by today's edition of AS, Bale's agent is in China right now to deal with Jiangsu Suning and the Beijing Guoan. Real, on the other hand, tried to offer the player to Manchester United, Bayern Monaco, Inter and Tottenham, but all the clubs refused the idea.
