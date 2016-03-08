Bale positive on Mourinho appointment: 'He's a winner and Spurs want to win'
04 December at 17:30Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale commented on the appointment of Jose Mourinho at his former club, Tottenham Hotspur, in an interview with British media outlet BT Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
"José is a winner and the club want to win some titles. I think it's the combination to improve in order to try to win trophies. The whistles of the fans? The first time I heard them it was a shock, I didn't know how to handle the situation. Now I've grown up, it's happened more than once before and I've learned how to handle them, I do shrugs. Now I have to work hard to show the fans what I can do, in the end the whistles stop and you have to continue in your career.”
Mourinho replaced former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino last month in a move that shocked many fans, considering the Portuguese coach’s previous work with rivals Chelsea. The coach has since guided the North London club to two wins in a row and will look to extend that run to three tonight against Manchester United, his previous club.
Apollo Heyes
