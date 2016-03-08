Balotelli closing in on Brescia move: announcement imminent

Balotelli sorriso Marsiglia
14 August at 13:00
Mario Balotelli could really be on his way back to Italy, as a return to Serie A is getting closer. The striker, who is currently a free agent, now has two offers on the table: Brescia and Flamengo.
 
Yesterday evening, Brescia president Cellino accelerated the negotiations with the player, who turned 29 yesterday. According to Sky Italia, an agreement in principle has been reached and in the next few hours, the official announcement could arrive.
 
The offer from Flamengo doesn't convince the Italia, who is ready to return to Serie A after three years abroad. A three-year contract is ready for Balotelli at Brescia, which is worth less than that of the Brazilian side.
 
As mentioned, the official announcement could arrive as early as today. Should things go as planned, then it will truly be a remarkable return to the Italian stage for the 29-year-old.
 

