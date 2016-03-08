Balotelli fuels rumors of a Juventus switch
05 June at 14:35Nice star Mario Balotelli has fueled rumors of a move to Juventus after he admitted that he likes Turin.
Balotelli has made his intentions clear about his willingness to move back to the Serie A this summer. His stint at Nice has helped him regain his mojo. So much so that the striker started for the Italian national side against Saudi Arabia and France recently.
During the promotion of Alessandro Alciato's book about Balotelli called 'Demoni', Balotelli was asked about his future. He said: "I really do not know where I will go to play, if in Italy or abroad.
Unfortunately, now I will have to think about holidays, if I like Turin, yes, Turin is a beautiful city. Marseille's competition remains strong from France .
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
