Mario Balotelli's future is unsure as he said that a return to the Italian Serie A is certainly an option for him. Here is what he had to say as he spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport:"Future? We should know more soon. I am still on vacations but let's see. Serie A? Yes it is an option for me. I am still waiting a bit but we should know more soon. I will talk to Mino Raiola next week. Napoli? I don't know...".