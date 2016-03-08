Balotelli: 'They had to get Juve back in the lead before stopping the league'

On Tuesday, it was announced that the league will be suspended until April 3rd. Based on the current situation, though, the suspension will most likely be extended as players are now testing positive. Yesterday, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive.

Today, it was announced that Sampdoria striker Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive as well. In other words, it will probably take some time before we get to see Serie A back in action. During his live session, Balotelli didn't miss the opportunity to aim a dig at Juventus.

"The suspension? They had to get Juve back in the lead before stopping the league.

"If they should start again? I hope not. As long as there is even one case in the country, they shouldn't restart the season," he said ( as cited by Calciomercato.com ).

Due to the recent Coronavirous outbreak all over the world, Mario Balotelli decided to go live on Instagram, urging the Italians to follow the restrictions set by the government. In addition to that, he also spoke about Serie A and the suspension of the season.