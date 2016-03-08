Barca and Man City target refuses to rule out summer move
31 May at 18:45Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City are all reported to be interested in signing Inter defender Milan Skriniar in the summer transfer window. Milan Skriniar has revealed he is happy at Inter and if he leaves the Nerazzurri, it will be for a club abroad.
"Probably not [Playing for another European club]. Even if it could happen in the future, if Inter wanted to give in to me. But if it depended on me, I would prefer a transfer to another league,” said Milan Skriniar.
"Not at all, I'm happy. If you had told me two years ago, I probably would not have believed it. But Inter is already a big one and if I had to have vertigo, I would have had them when I landed here "
"It's not a question [where I play will next] I can answer now. I may play against them in the Champions League, it would not be correct "
CLICK HERE FOR ALL SERIE A NEWS
Go to comments