Barca’s trip to San Siro, all eyes on Martinez’s renewal
29 November at 13:00Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are schedule to visit the San Siro is less than two weeks time to play their last group game in the UEFA Champions League against Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan.
The game will have greater significance for the home side who need a win to secure their spot in the next round whereas any other result might see them joining clubs in the Europe’s second-tier club competition—UEFA Europa League.
However, regardless of what will happen in the match, all eyes will be on young striker Lautaro Martinez who will be playing against a club who have showed interest in acquiring his services in the near future.
As per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato, Barca’s hierarchy will be present in the stands to see the player who they have identified as an ideal replacement of ageing striker Luis Suarez.
Martinez’s current contract with Inter is set to expire in the summer of 2023 and has a release clause of €110 million which the Catalan-based club are more than willing to meet.
Therefore, Inter’s hierarchy are eager to extend the contract of the Argentina international with a bigger release clause.
However, it is believed that Inter’s salary offer €3.5 million per season compared to €2.5 million currently will not please Martinez who knows that Barca will be willing to double his current wages to €5 million per season.
