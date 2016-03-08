Barcelona and Man Utd dealt blow as Inter reach contract renewal agreement with Skriniar

09 February at 09:20
In a delicate period from the point of view of results, Inter finally finds a good reason to smile. The Nerazzurri have found an agreement with Milan Skriniar to renew his contract with the club until 2023. Only the signatures are missing but as Corriere dello Sport writes, it is a mere formality.

The parties have reached an agreement for an extension by one year up to 2023 with an immediate increase of the player's salary. It will rise from the current 1.7 million per season to 3 million plus bonuses. Moreover, the new agreement will not include a release clause. The club was not interested in adding one and Skriniar himself did not press for the inclusion.

The 23-year-old defender is a pillar of Luciano Spalletti's team and has been proving it this season once again. Except for two matches in the league, Skriniar has started in every match for Inter so far in the campaign, providing defensive solidity with his partner Stefan De Vrij at the back.

The player has attracted interest from various clubs in the past months, most notably Barcelona and Manchester United but for now, it seems that he is committed to Inter and will continue making the fans at the San Siro happy.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.