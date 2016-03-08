Barcelona and Man Utd dealt blow as Inter reach contract renewal agreement with Skriniar
09 February at 09:20In a delicate period from the point of view of results, Inter finally finds a good reason to smile. The Nerazzurri have found an agreement with Milan Skriniar to renew his contract with the club until 2023. Only the signatures are missing but as Corriere dello Sport writes, it is a mere formality.
The parties have reached an agreement for an extension by one year up to 2023 with an immediate increase of the player's salary. It will rise from the current 1.7 million per season to 3 million plus bonuses. Moreover, the new agreement will not include a release clause. The club was not interested in adding one and Skriniar himself did not press for the inclusion.
The 23-year-old defender is a pillar of Luciano Spalletti's team and has been proving it this season once again. Except for two matches in the league, Skriniar has started in every match for Inter so far in the campaign, providing defensive solidity with his partner Stefan De Vrij at the back.
The player has attracted interest from various clubs in the past months, most notably Barcelona and Manchester United but for now, it seems that he is committed to Inter and will continue making the fans at the San Siro happy.
