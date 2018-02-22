Inter star hands Manchester United and Barcelona transfer blow
23 May at 15:30Milan Skriniar has told Slovak portal Profutbal that he has no intention to leave Inter and revealed that “Milan wants to remain at Milan”.
The defender was a linked with Spanish giants Barcelona and Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. Milan Skriniar is happy that Inter qualified for next season’s Champions League and he admitted that he is happy at Milan.
"I did not worry about the market rumors, the goal was to reach the Champions League with Inter. I'm happy at Milan, I have not talked about the future, Milan wants to remain at Milan,” said Skriniar.
On this season: “As I am happy with the performances of the team, they are also mine. I want to improve every year and play as many games as possible. I managed to get into Inter's starting lineup from the start of the season and it amazed me. Then I tried to consolidate my position, offering better performances and raising my level. I think I will improve again next year ".
